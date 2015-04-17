Air strikes on Yemen
Smoke billows during an air strike on the Republican Palace in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, April 17, 20more
Smoke billows during an air strike on the Republican Palace in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, April 17, 20more
People salvage belongings from a government bank that was hit during an air strike in Yemen's northwestern citmore
Burnt-out vehicles are seen at a gas station after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's northwestern city ofmore
A man injured during an air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb, April 13, 2015. REUTmore
People lower the body of a victim of a Saudi-led air strike into a grave in Sanaa, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khmore
A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk past a car damaged by an airstrike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl runs for shelter during an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man is seen in his damaged car after an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People react at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man reacts as he inspects the damage of a building caused by an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/more
People inspect damage caused by an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemmore
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's more
Yahya Haseen Al- Okeshe (R), a survivor sits next to his brother, near the rubble of their houses destroyed bymore
Fire and smoke are seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike at the Faj Attan mountain of Sanamore
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REmore
Boys hold shrapnel at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4more
A man stands by the wreckage of a van hit by an air strike in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 31, 20more
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, March 30more
A police trooper walks in a creater caused by an air strike on houses near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTmore
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, Yememore
People gather near rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khmore
A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, March more
A man displays the bloodied shirt of a victim at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash more
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airpormore
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghmore
An arms depot explodes at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 28, more
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUmore
Smoke rises from an arms depot at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hamore
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kmore
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30,more
A building damaged by an air strike is seen at an air base near Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaledmore
Civil defence workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike nemore
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalmore
