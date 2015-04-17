Air strikes on Yemen

A man displays the bloodied shirt of a victim at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash more

A man displays the bloodied shirt of a victim at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. An air strike on a village near the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed a family of nine, residents said on Saturday, in what appeared to be a hit by the Saudi-led military campaign against Houthi militia. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

