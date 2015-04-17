West Bank protests
Palestinian protesters run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a promore
Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasmore
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops durimore
A wounded Palestinian receives treatment after he was shot by Israeli troops during clashes following a protesmore
A protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palmore
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Mamore
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in thmore
Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasmore
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he gestures in front of an Israeli soldier during a promore
A Palestinian protester and a foreign peace activist (R) hold their hands around an Israeli soldier during a pmore
A protester runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestimore
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw stones towards Israeli troops during clashes following a protestmore
Myanmar's endangered haircut
Before colonial rule, all of Myanmar's boys and girls wore their hair in an ancient style. Now, only one village still continues the tradition.
Worst cities for traffic
The ten most gridlocked cities in the world.
Aerial acrobatics
How to impress the crowd at an air show.
Milan Design Week
The design fair brings well-heeled crowds out to parties on the cobbled streets and in the high-end shops of Milan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.