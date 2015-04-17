Photos of the week
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpurmore
Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel April 13, 2015. Hundreds omore
A Saudi artillery unit fires shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. more
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news confmore
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. The avermore
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery imore
Online hostess Xianggong reacts, as she sits next to her mother, after a live broadcast in her bedroom in Beijmore
A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brmore
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth atmore
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. Several hundremore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bidmore
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse,more
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strimore
A woman participates in a vigil for the girls who were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, on the annimore
U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian (C) holds her toddler daughter North West as they arrive for a baptism cermore
Students take an examination on an open-air playground at a high school in Yichuan, Shaanxi province April 11,more
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Femore
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that has arrived, carrying people fleeing violence in Yemen, at themore
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guamore
A scale model of a dinosaur (L) and a shadow of another (R) are seen displayed in front of La Sapienza Universmore
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning amore
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sprays champagne at a grid girl as he celebrates his vicmore
A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A young church goer hugs his mother's arm before civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Charity Missionmore
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara (R) attend the Mimona ceremony at the Israeli more
A man looks out from a manhole in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, Amore
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb April 13, 2015. REUTEmore
A Brazilian Indian from an indigenous ethnic group takes a picture at the Chamber of Deputies during a solemn more
A tourist gestures as she poses for a photograph at Tiananmen Square during a sandstorm in Beijing, April 15, more
