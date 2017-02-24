Photos of the week
A Muslim man kneels on Broadway Ave. as he takes part in afternoon prayers during an "I am Muslim Too" rally imore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando-Memore
A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a more
Women wait in line during a UNICEF supported mobile health clinic in the village of Rubkuai, Unity State, Soutmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day amore
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against themore
Dead bodies of migrants are seen in an inflatable boat on a beach near the city of Zawiya, Libya. Libyan Red Cmore
An activist holds up a flower during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies, andmore
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighter adjusts a mortar in northern Deir al-Zor province ahead of an more
Partizan Belgrade's Everton Luiz, (L), cries as he leaves the pitch comforted by goalkeeper Filip Kljajic, durmore
Forest fire as seen near palm oil plantation at Tanah Putih district in Rokan Hilir, Indonesia Riau province. more
An Afghan boy plays with a sling outside his house at a hill top in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Saudi Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, director of Vogue Arabia, poses before the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017more
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential elmore
A riot policeman tries to detain a protester during a rally marking the anniversary of the death of union leadmore
Amar Hussein, 22, an Islamic State member listens to a counter-terrorism agent in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. Hussein smore
Women sit on chairs in the Dead Sea in Ein Bokeq, Israel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attamore
Ethnic Miao people perform a dance during a local festival in Kaili, Guizhou province, China. Reuters/China Smore
Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset. REUTERS/Mark Hanmore
