版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 04:10 BJT

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market in Sommore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
1 / 10
A Somali trader talks to residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A Somali trader talks to residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A Somali trader talks to residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
2 / 10
A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
3 / 10
Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
4 / 10
Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
5 / 10
A Somali policeman controls residents gathered near the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A Somali policeman controls residents gathered near the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A Somali policeman controls residents gathered near the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
6 / 10
Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
7 / 10
Residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
8 / 10
A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
9 / 10
Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

下一个

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

About 100 headstones were knocked over at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, a week after some 170 headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

2017年 2月 28日
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2017 Academy Awards.

2017年 2月 27日
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

2017年 2月 27日
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2017 Academy Awards.

2017年 2月 27日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐