Another Jewish cemetery vandalized
A headstone, pushed off its base by vandals, lays on the ground near a smashed tomb in the Mount Carmel Cemetemore
View of headstones on the ground at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Judy Pogachefsky looks at headstones pushed off their bases in Philadelphia. Pogachefsky's grandparents are bumore
A headstone lays on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philamore
Headstones lay on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philademore
A visitor to the Mount Carmel Cemetery makes a video recording of the headstones laying on the ground in Philamore
The apparent vandalism came about a week after about 170 headstones were damaged at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemeterymore
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery more
Spencer Pensoneau, Ron Klump and Philip Weiss (L-R), of Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company, work to right tmore
A visitor checks on her family's plot at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom more
A crew from Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emethmore
A row of toppled headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
下一个
Best of the Oscars
Memorable moments from the 2017 Academy Awards.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
Oscars red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2017 Academy Awards.
South African mobs attack immigrants
Attacks against foreigners have flared up in recent years against a background of near-record unemployment.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.