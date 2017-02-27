版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 02:10 BJT

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

A headstone, pushed off its base by vandals, lays on the ground near a smashed tomb in the Mount Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. About 100 headstones were knocked over, police said, in an incident that apparently took place after dark on February 25. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
View of headstones on the ground at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Judy Pogachefsky looks at headstones pushed off their bases in Philadelphia. Pogachefsky's grandparents are buried in the cemetery and she was trying to locate their grave. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A headstone lays on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Headstones lay on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A visitor to the Mount Carmel Cemetery makes a video recording of the headstones laying on the ground in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
The apparent vandalism came about a week after about 170 headstones were damaged at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
Spencer Pensoneau, Ron Klump and Philip Weiss (L-R), of Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company, work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
A visitor checks on her family's plot at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
A crew from Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
A row of toppled headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
