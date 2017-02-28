版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 08:40 BJT

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

Members of the rapid response forces fire a heavy machine gun during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the rapid response forces fire a heavy machine gun during a battle with Islamic State militants in more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
Members of the rapid response forces fire a heavy machine gun during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 25
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq.more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 25
Members of the rapid response forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the rapid response forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants imore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
Members of the rapid response forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 25
A door of an Iraqi special forces vehicle is seen during a battle with Islamic State fighters at an outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A door of an Iraqi special forces vehicle is seen during a battle with Islamic State fighters at an outskirts more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
A door of an Iraqi special forces vehicle is seen during a battle with Islamic State fighters at an outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 25
An Iraqi Airforce helicopter fires missiles at Islamic State fighters at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi Airforce helicopter fires missiles at Islamic State fighters at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 26日 星期日
An Iraqi Airforce helicopter fires missiles at Islamic State fighters at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 25
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi Special Forces soldiers search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevimore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 25
A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 25
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers stand on a street before they search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi Special Forces soldiers stand on a street before they search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosulmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers stand on a street before they search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 25
Iraqi security forces member are pictured during a battle with Islamic State's militants West Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi security forces member are pictured during a battle with Islamic State's militants West Mosul, Iraq. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
Iraqi security forces member are pictured during a battle with Islamic State's militants West Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 25
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers walk on a street before they search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi Special Forces soldiers walk on a street before they search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul,more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers walk on a street before they search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 25
Iraqi security forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi security forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Imore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
Iraqi security forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 25
A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Irmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 25
Iraqi security forces member is pictured during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Iraqi security forces member is pictured during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district imore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Iraqi security forces member is pictured during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Close
13 / 25
Members of the rapid response forces fire a heavy machine gun during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the rapid response forces fire a heavy machine gun during a battle with Islamic State militants in more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
Members of the rapid response forces fire a heavy machine gun during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 25
Iraqi security forces run during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi security forces run during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
Iraqi security forces run during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 25
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in wemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Close
16 / 25
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier talks to a woman as he searches with others soldiers for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi Special Forces soldier talks to a woman as he searches with others soldiers for Islamic State fightermore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier talks to a woman as he searches with others soldiers for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 25
Members of the rapid response forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the rapid response forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants imore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
Members of the rapid response forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 25
Iraqi special forces members rests during a battle with Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces members rests during a battle with Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraqmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
Iraqi special forces members rests during a battle with Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 25
Members of the rapid response forces participate in a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Members of the rapid response forces participate in a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq districtmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Members of the rapid response forces participate in a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Close
20 / 25
Iraqi forces advance during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Iraqi forces advance during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iramore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Iraqi forces advance during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Close
21 / 25
Smoke rises during a battle between Islamic State fighters and Iraqi troops at an outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.

Smoke rises during a battle between Islamic State fighters and Iraqi troops at an outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
Smoke rises during a battle between Islamic State fighters and Iraqi troops at an outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.
Close
22 / 25
The body of an Islamic State militant lies next to a mosque in Hawi Al- Josaq after Iraqi forces retook it in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

The body of an Islamic State militant lies next to a mosque in Hawi Al- Josaq after Iraqi forces retook it in more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
The body of an Islamic State militant lies next to a mosque in Hawi Al- Josaq after Iraqi forces retook it in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
23 / 25
An Iraqi Airforce helicopter deploys flares during a battle with Islamic State fighters at an outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi Airforce helicopter deploys flares during a battle with Islamic State fighters at an outskirts of Mosmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
An Iraqi Airforce helicopter deploys flares during a battle with Islamic State fighters at an outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
24 / 25
A member of the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 星期六
A member of the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

下一个

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

A huge fire engulfs the stalls at the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital.

2017年 2月 28日
Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

About 100 headstones were knocked over at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, a week after some 170 headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

2017年 2月 28日
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2017 Academy Awards.

2017年 2月 27日
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

2017年 2月 27日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐