Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul
Members of the rapid response forces fire a heavy machine gun during a battle with Islamic State militants in more
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq.more
Members of the rapid response forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants imore
A door of an Iraqi special forces vehicle is seen during a battle with Islamic State fighters at an outskirts more
An Iraqi Airforce helicopter fires missiles at Islamic State fighters at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERSmore
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevimore
A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, more
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers stand on a street before they search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosulmore
Iraqi security forces member are pictured during a battle with Islamic State's militants West Mosul, Iraq. REUmore
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers walk on a street before they search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul,more
Iraqi security forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Imore
A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Irmore
Iraqi security forces member is pictured during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district imore
Members of the rapid response forces fire a heavy machine gun during a battle with Islamic State militants in more
Iraqi security forces run during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensmore
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in wemore
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier talks to a woman as he searches with others soldiers for Islamic State fightermore
Members of the rapid response forces help their injured comrade during a battle with Islamic State militants imore
Iraqi special forces members rests during a battle with Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraqmore
Members of the rapid response forces participate in a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq districtmore
Iraqi forces advance during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul, Iramore
Smoke rises during a battle between Islamic State fighters and Iraqi troops at an outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REmore
The body of an Islamic State militant lies next to a mosque in Hawi Al- Josaq after Iraqi forces retook it in more
An Iraqi Airforce helicopter deploys flares during a battle with Islamic State fighters at an outskirts of Mosmore
A member of the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in west Mosul, more
