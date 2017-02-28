版本:
Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Members of the Israeli Aldar family react inside their home during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Members of the Israeli Aldar family react inside their home during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli border policeman removes a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
An Israeli border policeman removes a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A pro-settlement activist reacts during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A pro-settlement activist reacts during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Pro-settlement activists gather inside a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Pro-settlement activists gather inside a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Pro-settlement activists sit on a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Pro-settlement activists sit on a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Pro-settlement supporters react during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Pro-settlement supporters react during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Pro-settlement activists scuffle with Israeli policemen during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Pro-settlement activists scuffle with Israeli policemen during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli policemen comfort a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Israeli policemen comfort a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Pro-settlement activists pray outside houses that about to be evacuated in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Pro-settlement activists pray outside houses that about to be evacuated in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Pro-settlement activists sit on a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Pro-settlement activists sit on a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
