Battle in the streets of Mosul
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore
A mother of a boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic State fighters washes his face insimore
Iraqi special forces soldier talk to each other as they prepare for attack at Islamic State fighters in Mosul.more
An Iraqi special forces soldier gestures during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tmore
Wheelchairs abandoned in the desert by displaced Iraqis as they flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohmore
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTmore
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTmore
A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State in western Mosul.more
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul.more
People who are trying to escape fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters cry on a street in Momore
An Iraqi special forces soldier uses a mirror to look at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in more
Smoke rises after Iraqi forces fired a missile in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi special forces soldiers run across a street during a clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTEmore
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in wemore
A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REmore
A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq dismore
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of the body of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goramore
Members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during in al-Josaq districtmore
下一个
Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land
Israeli police begin removing settlers and hundreds of supporters from nine houses built illegally on privately owned Palestinian land in the occupied West...
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces push further into the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul, capturing a damaged bridge which could link up their units on either...
Mogadishu market goes up in flames
A huge fire engulfs the stalls at the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.