图片 | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:25 BJT

Mount Etna erupts

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Volcano guides stand in front of Italy's Mount Etna as it spews lava during an eruption on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Volcano guide stands in front of lava pouring from Italy's Mount Etna during an eruption on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A tourist stands in front of Italy's Mount Etna as it spews lava during an eruption on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Pouring lava is seen during Italy's Mount Etna eruption on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Pouring lava in seen during Italy's Mount Etna eruption. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
