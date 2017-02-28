版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 00:10 BJT

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

People try to move a parade float after an accident during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 26, 2017. A massive three-ton float carrying the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba group veered out of control as it turned on the parade ground. When handlers tried to straighten the float, it swung into a group of people. Organizers said 20 people were hurt and eight were taken to hospital, three of them with serious injuries. One woman had two legs broken and was still in hospital. An initial investigation said the float had a mechanical problem, the organizers said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People try to move a parade float after an accident during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
People try to move a parade float after an accident during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 26, 2017. A massive three-ton float carrying the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba group veered out of control as it turned on the parade ground. When handlers tried to straighten the float, it swung into a group of people. Organizers said 20 people were hurt and eight were taken to hospital, three of them with serious injuries. One woman had two legs broken and was still in hospital. An initial investigation said the float had a mechanical problem, the organizers said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 15
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school during the second night of the parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 28, 2017. According to reports, at least 12 people were injured when a walkway, made to look like the balconies on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, on top of the float collapsed, sending the dancers toppling below. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school during the second nigmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school during the second night of the parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 28, 2017. According to reports, at least 12 people were injured when a walkway, made to look like the balconies on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, on top of the float collapsed, sending the dancers toppling below. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 15
A photographer is assisted after an accident during the carnival parade, February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A photographer is assisted after an accident during the carnival parade, February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A photographer is assisted after an accident during the carnival parade, February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 15
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident on February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident on February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident on February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 15
A man is assisted after an accident on February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A man is assisted after an accident on February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A man is assisted after an accident on February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 15
A man reacts after an accident on February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A man reacts after an accident on February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A man reacts after an accident on February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 15
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school on February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school on February 28. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school on February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 15
Revellers are assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school on February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers are assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school on February 28. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Revellers are assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school on February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 15
A reveller is helped after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveller is helped after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A reveller is helped after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 15
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 15
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 15
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 15
A photographer is assisted after an accident, February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A photographer is assisted after an accident, February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
A photographer is assisted after an accident, February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 15
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
14 / 15
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident, February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident, February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident, February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Battle in the streets of Mosul

Battle in the streets of Mosul

下一个

Battle in the streets of Mosul

Battle in the streets of Mosul

Terrified civilians flee fighting in western Mosul, often under Islamic State militant fire, as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle their way within firing range of...

2017年 2月 28日
Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

Israeli police begin removing settlers and hundreds of supporters from nine houses built illegally on privately owned Palestinian land in the occupied West...

2017年 2月 28日
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

2017年 2月 28日
Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces push further into the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul, capturing a damaged bridge which could link up their units on either...

2017年 2月 28日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐