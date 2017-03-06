版本:
Brutal street battle for Mosul

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants imore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Irmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier checks men for explosive belts as they cross from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier checks men for explosive belts as they cross from Islamic State controlled parmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
An Iraqi special forces soldier checks men for explosive belts as they cross from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi family walks from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi family walks from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers duringmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
An Iraqi family walks from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman cries after crossing from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman cries after crossing from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Momore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
A woman cries after crossing from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier helps a family carry their child to cross from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier helps a family carry their child to cross from Islamic State controlled part omore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
An Iraqi special forces soldier helps a family carry their child to cross from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers walk on a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers walk on a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
Iraqi special forces soldiers walk on a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs across a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier runs across a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Irmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs across a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier reacts after Islamic State militants shot dead another Iraqi special forces soldier during a battle in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier reacts after Islamic State militants shot dead another Iraqi special forces somore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
An Iraqi special forces soldier reacts after Islamic State militants shot dead another Iraqi special forces soldier during a battle in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Gomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers walk on a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers walk on a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
Iraqi special forces soldiers walk on a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier throws a hand grenade during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier throws a hand grenade during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier throws a hand grenade during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers run during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers run during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Iraqi special forces soldiers run during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldiers walks through a house destroyed in an airstrike during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldiers walks through a house destroyed in an airstrike during a battle with Islamic more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldiers walks through a house destroyed in an airstrike during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier gestures during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier gestures during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Gormore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier gestures during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers rest inside a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers rest inside a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Iraqi special forces soldiers rest inside a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a sniper rifle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a sniper rifle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a sniper rifle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier climbs a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier climbs a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier climbs a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier stands in front of burning cars and houses during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier stands in front of burning cars and houses during a battle with Islamic State more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier stands in front of burning cars and houses during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers fire their weapons at Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers fire their weapons at Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Iraqi special forces soldiers fire their weapons at Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers stand next to burnt vehicles during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers stand next to burnt vehicles during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Iraqi special forces soldiers stand next to burnt vehicles during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a rifle as other soldiers runs across a street during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a rifle as other soldiers runs across a street during a battle in Mosul.more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a rifle as other soldiers runs across a street during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier searches a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier searches a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier searches a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs for cover as he fires his rifle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier runs for cover as he fires his rifle during a battle with Islamic State militamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs for cover as he fires his rifle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier smokes as he takes a break during a battle between Iraqi special forces soldiers and Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier smokes as he takes a break during a battle between Iraqi special forces soldiemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier smokes as he takes a break during a battle between Iraqi special forces soldiers and Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Smoke rises after an airstrike, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Smoke rises after an airstrike, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoumore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Smoke rises after an airstrike, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul.more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Smoke rises after a mortar shell hits a target during the battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Smoke rises after a mortar shell hits a target during the battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Smoke rises after a mortar shell hits a target during the battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi special forces soldiers run across a street during a clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers run across a street during a clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Iraqi special forces soldiers run across a street during a clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in wemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mother of a boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic State fighters washes his face inside a house before they were rescued by Iraqi special forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mother of a boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic State fighters washes his face insimore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A mother of a boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic State fighters washes his face inside a house before they were rescued by Iraqi special forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi civilian takes cover from snipers during a battle against Islamic State militants, at the entrance to Dawasa in Mosul, Iraq, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi civilian takes cover from snipers during a battle against Islamic State militants, at the entrance tomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
An Iraqi civilian takes cover from snipers during a battle against Islamic State militants, at the entrance to Dawasa in Mosul, Iraq, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
