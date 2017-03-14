Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The Dutch will vote on March 15 in an election that was seen as a test of anti-immigrant sentiment even beforemore
Wilders, a eurosceptic, anti-immigration fan of U.S. President Trump, has dubbed the March 15 parliamentary elmore
Wilders, 53, wants to halt Muslim immigration, close all mosques and ban the Koran, which he compares to Adolfmore
With a flare for the limelight - Wilders wears his hair in an instantly recognizable platinum bleached-blond qmore
Other parties have ruled out a coalition with Wilders, which is likely to keep him out of government, especialmore
Though often compared to outsiders like French nationalist Marine Le Pen, Britain's anti-European Union campaimore
Most Dutch see openness and religious tolerance as essential national traits of their cosmopolitan seafaring cmore
When Wilders entered politics in 1990 without a university degree after a stint working for a health insurer, more
Anxious to dent Wilders' appeal, all main parties now call for cuts to immigration, especially of economic migmore
Since the evening in 2004 when policemen arrived unannounced to escort him and his wife to safety, Wilders hasmore
Nearly 13 years under protective seclusion have only strengthened Wilders' convictions. He is on Taliban and amore
Over the years of Wilders' isolation, anti-Islamism usurped most of that agenda. Under his security regimen, hmore
Wilders was acquitted of inciting hatred of Muslims in a 2011 court ruling, and in 2016 was convicted of discrmore
Wilders tried to boost the German anti-Islam movement PEGIDA with a 2015 speech that mocked Chancellor Angela more
Wilders in 2015 aired cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad on Dutch television that were drawn at a cartoon competmore
A day after the U.S. election, Wilders hailed Trump's win: "Yesterday, a free America, today Koblenz, and tomomore
Wilders grew up as the youngest child of a family in predominantly Catholic Limburg, a south-eastern prong of more
Despite polling around 13.4 percent, enough for the PVV to emerge as the second-biggest party after the electimore
Wilders was personable in the years before his confinement, remembers Laszlo Maracz, a Dutch-Hungarian academimore
A win for Wilders would boost French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and the Alternative for Germany party, botmore
