版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 3日 星期五 10:50 BJT

Triage in a Mosul field hospital

A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 13
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 13
A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. The billboard reads, "There is No God Only God. Islamic State Nineveh Governorate". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. The more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. The billboard reads, "There is No God Only God. Islamic State Nineveh Governorate". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 13
A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 13
A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemrmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 13
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 13
A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 13
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 13
A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 13
A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 13
A woman injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after she was treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after she was treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Benmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A woman injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after she was treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 13
A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemrmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 13
A volunteer medic sits at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A volunteer medic sits at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. REUTERS/Zmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A volunteer medic sits at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Commander-in-chief Trump

Commander-in-chief Trump

下一个

Commander-in-chief Trump

Commander-in-chief Trump

President Donald Trump flexes his military muscles aboard the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, Virginia.

2017年 3月 3日
China's abandoned factories

China's abandoned factories

A steel plant in Hangzhou is demolished as part of the Chinese government's war on air pollution.

2017年 3月 3日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 3月 3日
Syria's al-Bab after Islamic State

Syria's al-Bab after Islamic State

Amid the ruins of al-Bab after Turkish-backed rebels captured the Syrian city from Islamic State militants.

2017年 3月 3日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐