Civilians caught in Mosul crossfire

A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects the body of a displaced woman killed in the clashes, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects the body of a displaced woman killed in the clashes, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqi people flee their homes, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi people flee their homes, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi girl reacts as she flees her home in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A displaced Iraqi girl reacts as she flees her home in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Wheelchairs abandoned in the desert by displaced Iraqis as they flee their homes, while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Wheelchairs abandoned in the desert by displaced Iraqis as they flee their homes, while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic state fighters stand inside a house before he was rescued by Iraqi special forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic state fighters stand inside a house before he was rescued by Iraqi special forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Displaced Iraqis who just fled their homes wait to be transported, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Displaced Iraqis who just fled their homes wait to be transported, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A displaced Iraqi woman who just fled her home carries her injured daughter at a screening center, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A displaced Iraqi woman who just fled her home carries her injured daughter at a screening center, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A displaced Iraqi boy who just fled his home waits at a screening center to be transported to a refugee camp, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A displaced Iraqi boy who just fled his home waits at a screening center to be transported to a refugee camp, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People who are trying to escape fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters cry on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
People who are trying to escape fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters cry on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces member carries a displaced Iraqi woman, who just fled her home, at a screening center, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces member carries a displaced Iraqi woman, who just fled her home, at a screening center, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A displaced Iraqi boy who just fled his home waits to be transported, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A displaced Iraqi boy who just fled his home waits to be transported, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi woman and children sit after they crossed from Islamic State fighters controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi troops controlled part of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Iraqi woman and children sit after they crossed from Islamic State fighters controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi troops controlled part of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqi people flee their homes, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi people flee their homes, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi woman fleeing her home, carries her baby during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A displaced Iraqi woman fleeing her home, carries her baby during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Fares Ali, 57, a displaced Iraqi who said he was injured by a car bomb, flees his home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Fares Ali, 57, a displaced Iraqi who said he was injured by a car bomb, flees his home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqi people flee their homes, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi people flee their homes, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi, who fled her home, look for a safe area in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A displaced Iraqi, who fled her home, look for a safe area in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man who is trying to escape fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters reacts on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A man who is trying to escape fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters reacts on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A displaced Iraqi men who just fled his home sits with his son as he waits to be transported, while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
A displaced Iraqi men who just fled his home sits with his son as he waits to be transported, while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
