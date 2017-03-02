版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 3日 星期五 05:35 BJT

China's abandoned factories

A worker is seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company, which was shut down as part of the city's scheme to improve air quality, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A demolished quarter is seen at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A demolished quarter is seen at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
"Communist Party members" magazine is seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A worker is seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A worker is seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
People and vehicles are seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A worker walks at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A man is seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
Workers walk at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A demolished quarter is seen at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A demolished quarter is seen at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
