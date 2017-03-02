Syria's al-Bab after Islamic State
Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Asmore
People walk through a damaged neighbourhood in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter reacts carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTEmore
A damaged vehicle is seen near buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man drives a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bmore
A flag that belonged to Islamic State fighters hangs in a room in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/more
A girl stands amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashmore
An abandoned armoured vehicle is seen parked in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows the damaged Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men inspect the damage at the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows the damaged interior of the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Kmore
Rebel fighters ride a motorcycle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil more
A road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city is seen in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khamore
People ride motorcycles amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/more
A man rides a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bamore
A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man walks near rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People walk amidst rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man rides a vehicle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
下一个
Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj
Damir Sagolj has won Reuters photojournalist of the year for his 2016 work, which included documenting the deadly Philippine drug war and the North Korea...
Civilians caught in Mosul crossfire
Thousands of Mosul residents flee the raging battle, often under fire from Islamic State militants, as Iraqi forces fight to retake the city.
Inside a Rohingya refugee camp
Rohingya Muslims flee to Bangladesh to escape violence in Buddhist majority Myanmar, sheltering in refugee camps in the coastal district of Cox's Bazar.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the past month.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.