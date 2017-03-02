版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 3日 星期五 05:35 BJT

Commander-in-chief Trump

President Donald Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 16
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 16
President Donald Trump arrives to tour the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives to tour the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump arrives to tour the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 16
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 16
President Donald Trump takes the stage in the flight hangar to deliver remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump takes the stage in the flight hangar to deliver remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump takes the stage in the flight hangar to deliver remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 16
U.S. Navy sailors listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Navy sailors listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
U.S. Navy sailors listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 16
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One to depart Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One to depart Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One to depart Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 16
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 16
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford with Commanding Officer U.S. Navy Captain Rick McCormack. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford with Commanding Officer U.S. Navy Captain Rick McCormack. more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford with Commanding Officer U.S. Navy Captain Rick McCormack. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 16
U.S. Navy sailors listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Navy sailors listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
U.S. Navy sailors listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 16
President Donald Trump arrives to tour the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives to tour the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump arrives to tour the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 16
President Donald Trump (C, in hat) tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump (C, in hat) tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump (C, in hat) tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 16
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 16
Shipbuilding workers watch on a video screen as President Donald Trump concludes his remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Shipbuilding workers watch on a video screen as President Donald Trump concludes his remarks. REUTERS/Jonathanmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
Shipbuilding workers watch on a video screen as President Donald Trump concludes his remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 16
President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 16
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
China's abandoned factories

China's abandoned factories

下一个

China's abandoned factories

China's abandoned factories

A steel plant in Hangzhou is demolished as part of the Chinese government's war on air pollution.

2017年 3月 3日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 3月 3日
Syria's al-Bab after Islamic State

Syria's al-Bab after Islamic State

Amid the ruins of al-Bab after Turkish-backed rebels captured the Syrian city from Islamic State militants.

2017年 3月 3日
Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj

Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj

Damir Sagolj has won Reuters photojournalist of the year for his 2016 work, which included documenting the deadly Philippine drug war and the North Korea...

2017年 3月 3日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐