Aboard the USS Carl Vinson
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet takes off from aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a FONOPS in the South Chinamore
U.S. Navy personnel carry a missile on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a Freedom of Navigation Operatimore
U.S. Navy personnel prepare to launch an F18 fighter jet on the deck of USS Carl Vinson in the South China Seamore
A U.S. Navy personnel looks through a pair of binocular at the bridge of USS Carl Vinson in the South China Semore
A U.S. Navy E-2C Hawkeye surveillance aircraft lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/more
U.S. navy pilots are pictured inside the cockpit of F18 fighter jet moments before flying over the South Chinamore
Flight deck crew watch as a U.S. Navy E2C Hawkeye lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTEmore
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands with the aid of a tail hook on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erimore
A flight deck crew gives a hand signal to the pilot of a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet on aircraft carrier USS Carmore
U.S. Navy ground personnel watch as a F18 fighter jet takes off on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Emore
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter flies over the South China Sea as it prepares to land on the deck of USS Carl Vinson. more
U.S. Navy F18 fighter jets are pictured on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik Dmore
A pilot for a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet gives hand signals to ground crew before taking off on aircraft carriemore
A civilian cargo ship passes the USS Carl Vinson while in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. Navy personnel watch an F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Ermore
