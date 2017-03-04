Habanos in Havana
A worker rolls a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Juan Leon, 58, picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexamore
Barbaro Riol, 48, prepares a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to be taken to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in more
A farmer picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alemore
A cart with fresh tobacco leaves is seen at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. more
A dog stands next to a cart used to carry tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinarmore
Farmer Osvaldo Lemas, 83, looks to the camera as he picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province more
A farmer prepares a net used to cover fresh tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinmore
Fernando Hernandez (R), 74, takes fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western prmore
Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, takes a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's wemore
Mayda Hernandez, 56, prepares tobacco leaves for drying at a curing barn in Cuba's western province of Pinar dmore
Tobacco leaves hang inside a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/more
Dianni Leon, 19, sitting near her 3-year-old son, takes a break from work at a curing barn in a farm in Cuba'smore
A temperature meter is seen at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Almore
A worker takes a break near a window at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. Rmore
Mercedes Castro, 51, works at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, Marchmore
A woman adds a band onto a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman working as a "fabric reader", a local term for people employed to read to workers to entertain them whmore
Workers prepare tobacco leaves at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERSmore
Workers are seen at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Women work at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Menmore
Cigars are seen at the H. Upmann tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A worker checks cigars at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, more
He Qin, 30, from China, smokes a cigar with friends at a cigar shop in Havana after buying cigars for a cigar more
A customer selects cigar boxes at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A customer smokes a cigar at at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Canadian businessman Michael Arya, 50, smokes a cigar as he visits the Corona Tobacco factory with friends in more
Jim Robinson of the U.S. poses for a photo holding a cigar of his own brand in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandremore
