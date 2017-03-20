版本:
North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ground jet test of a Korean-style high-thrust engine newly developed by the Academy of the National Defence Science. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 星期日
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ground jet test of a Korean-style high-thrust engine newly developed by the Academy of the National Defence Science. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA in an undated photo. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA in an undated photo. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 4月 24日 星期日
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army at an unknown location, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 11日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army at an unknown location, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missle (ICBM) is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province, April 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 4月 9日 星期六
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missle (ICBM) is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province, April 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is seen at an unknown location, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 11日 星期五
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is seen at an unknown location, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A missile is carried by a military vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2013年 7月 27日 星期六
A missile is carried by a military vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, February 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, February 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea, December 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Reuters / 2012年 12月 12日 星期三
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea, December 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of the Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 12月 14日 星期五
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of the Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 4月 8日 星期日
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front, July 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 星期四
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front, July 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 4月 24日 星期日
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
A satellite image of the North Korean missile launch facility at Musudan-Ri, April 2009. The image was taken about a half hour before a launch and shows a white missile in clear view on the launch pad. REUTERS/GeoEye Satellite Image

Reuters / 2009年 4月 16日 星期四
A satellite image of the North Korean missile launch facility at Musudan-Ri, April 2009. The image was taken about a half hour before a launch and shows a white missile in clear view on the launch pad. REUTERS/GeoEye Satellite Image
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 12月 14日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 2009. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2009年 4月 9日 星期四
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 2009. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 15日 星期二
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers salute in a military vehicle carrying a missile during a parade at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2013年 7月 27日 星期六
North Korean soldiers salute in a military vehicle carrying a missile during a parade at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 12月 13日 星期四
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 4月 8日 星期日
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 12月 12日 星期三
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, February 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, February 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
