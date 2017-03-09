Escape from Islamic State
A five-month-old child suffering from dehydration, Batoul Bashir Ahmad, is carried by his mother, an Iraqi dismore
An Iraqi woman, who was left behind by her family, reacts while hearing shooting from helicopter in western Momore
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place in western Mosul. REUTmore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes with their animals in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A displaced Iraqi man flees his home in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place in western Momore
A displaced Iraqi man pulls his child into a vehicle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqis wait in a street for a truck to carry them to a safe place in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Smore
Displaced Iraqi people carry their belongings in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place in westernmore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A displaced Iraqi man is pictured holding his injured wife's hands as they are transported on a Humvee after tmore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Al Mansour district, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Al Mansour district, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Irmore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi special forces soldier checks men for explosive belts as they cross from an Islamic State-controlled more
A displaced Iraqi man flees his home in Al Mansour district, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Men and woman cry while carrying a child as they run from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Irmore
Displaced Iraqis walk under rain after fleeing their homes, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis warm themselves at a "Hashid Shaabi" point, also know as Popular Mobilisation point, after flmore
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her injured daughter after fleeing their home, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bemore
A displaced Iraqi girl who just fled her home sits at a processing center, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemmore
