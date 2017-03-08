版本:
Ukraine's winter war heats up

A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a grenade launcher at his position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a grenade launcher at his position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a wall with portraits of his comrades killed in fighting with pro-Russian rebels, at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a wall with portraits of his comrades killed in fighting with pro-Russian rebels, at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A Ukrainian serviceman guards an area on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Ukrainian serviceman guards an area on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a weapon at a position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a weapon at a position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Ukrainian servicemen rest at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen rest at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A destroyed Ukrainian tank is pictured on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
A destroyed Ukrainian tank is pictured on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A local resident shows a family photo in her home which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
A local resident shows a family photo in her home which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at a position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at a position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Red Cross vehicles travel near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Red Cross vehicles travel near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A volunteer sorts humanitarian aid at an emergency centre after a shelling hit the supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
A volunteer sorts humanitarian aid at an emergency centre after a shelling hit the supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bullets are seen at a position of Ukrainian servicemen on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Bullets are seen at a position of Ukrainian servicemen on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Emergencies Ministry members inspect a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Emergencies Ministry members inspect a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An elderly woman carries firewood for heating her home in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
An elderly woman carries firewood for heating her home in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Lesha, 8, stands in a crater after shelling near a building, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Lesha, 8, stands in a crater after shelling near a building, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Relatives react during a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Leonid Derhach, who was recently killed during a military conflict in the east of the country, in Independence Square in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Relatives react during a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Leonid Derhach, who was recently killed during a military conflict in the east of the country, in Independence Square in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Local residents are seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Local residents are seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man is seen in his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
A man is seen in his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Lesha, 8, poses in front of a building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Lesha, 8, poses in front of a building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A military doctor helps local resident in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
A military doctor helps local resident in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman is pictured in front of her building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
A woman is pictured in front of her building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A local resident is seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
A local resident is seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A military vehicle with a cannon is seen near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
A military vehicle with a cannon is seen near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
