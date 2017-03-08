Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her malnourished child fitted with a nasogastric tube inside a wardmore
An internally displaced Somali child sits in front of their family makeshift shelter at their camp in Mogadishmore
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaalmore
An internally displaced Somali woman receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the more
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaalmore
A general view shows a section of the Al-cadaala camp of the internally displaced people following the famine more
An internally displaced malnourished child receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients amore
An internally displaced Somali woman uses an asthmatic inhaler outside their family makeshift shelter at theirmore
An internally displaced Somali child is screened for malnutrition before receiving treatment inside a ward dedmore
A general view shows internally displaced Somalis receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea pamore
Internally displaced Somali children sit inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUmore
Internally displaced Somali people arrange their jerrycans to collect water from a tap at the Al-cadaala camp more
An internally displaced Somali man carries his son into a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients in Banadir hosmore
Internally displaced Somali children are seen outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp more
An internally displaced Somali woman receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the more
An internally displaced Somali woman sits with her children inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala cammore
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her child receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoeamore
An internally displaced Somali woman prepares traditional pancakes outside their family makeshift shelter at tmore
下一个
Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea
Malta's famed natural structure, known as the Azure Window, collapsed after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather.
Best of Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
Greek farmers clash with police
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens.
Ukraine's winter war heats up
Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.