Six years after Fukushima

A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun

Reuters / 2011年 3月 13日 星期日
A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun
Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / 2011年 3月 11日 星期五
Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman cries while sitting on a road amid the destroyed city of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan March 13, 2011, after a massive earthquake and tsunami that are feared to have killed more than 10,000 people. REUTERS/Asahi Shimbun

Reuters / 2011年 3月 14日 星期一
A woman cries while sitting on a road amid the destroyed city of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan March 13, 2011, after a massive earthquake and tsunami that are feared to have killed more than 10,000 people. REUTERS/Asahi Shimbun
Whirlpools are seen following a tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki city, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri

Reuters / 2011年 3月 11日 星期五
Whirlpools are seen following a tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki city, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri
Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15 km (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture, March 13, 2011. The crew of the JMSDF vessel found Hiromatsu clinging to the roof of his house two days after the tsunami caused by a massive earthquake swept him out to sea. The survivor is from Minamisoma. REUTERS/Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 3月 13日 星期日
Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15 km (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture, March 13, 2011. The crew of the JMSDF vessel found Hiromatsu clinging to the roof of his house two days after the tsunami caused by a massive earthquake swept him out to sea. The survivor is from Minamisoma. REUTERS/Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force/Handout
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2011年 4月 22日 星期五
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman looks at the damage caused by a tsunami and an earthquake in Ishimaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun

Reuters / 2011年 3月 13日 星期日
A woman looks at the damage caused by a tsunami and an earthquake in Ishimaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun
A piano is submerged in water in the area devastated by tsunami in Rikuzentakat March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2011年 3月 21日 星期一
A piano is submerged in water in the area devastated by tsunami in Rikuzentakat March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl who has been isolated at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels, looks at her dog through a window in Nihonmatsu, northern Japan, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / 2011年 3月 14日 星期一
A girl who has been isolated at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels, looks at her dog through a window in Nihonmatsu, northern Japan, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2011年 4月 12日 星期二
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People walk at an area that was damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2011年 4月 5日 星期二
People walk at an area that was damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Elderly people warm themselves with blankets at a Japanese Red Cross hospital after being evacuated from the area hit by tsunami in Ishinomaki March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2011年 3月 14日 星期一
Elderly people warm themselves with blankets at a Japanese Red Cross hospital after being evacuated from the area hit by tsunami in Ishinomaki March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors react after collecting their belongings at their destroyed house in a village hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi, northeast Japan March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / 2011年 3月 17日 星期四
Survivors react after collecting their belongings at their destroyed house in a village hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi, northeast Japan March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2012年 1月 17日 星期二
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (2nd L) talk with evacuees at Tokyo Budoh-kan, used as an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2011年 3月 30日 星期三
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (2nd L) talk with evacuees at Tokyo Budoh-kan, used as an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) bow to evacuees from Kawauchi village as they prepare for a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, at a gymnasium in Kawauchi village, about 22 km (14 miles) from the plant in Fukushima prefecture May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2011年 5月 10日 星期二
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) bow to evacuees from Kawauchi village as they prepare for a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, at a gymnasium in Kawauchi village, about 22 km (14 miles) from the plant in Fukushima prefecture May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2011年 3月 12日 星期六
Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker, wearing a protective suit and a mask, is seen from a bus near the No. 3 reactor building at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2016年 2月 10日 星期三
A worker, wearing a protective suit and a mask, is seen from a bus near the No. 3 reactor building at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Reuters / 2011年 11月 12日 星期六
Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A woman prays for the deceased as snow falls, at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / 2014年 3月 11日 星期二
A woman prays for the deceased as snow falls, at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako under photographs of his ancestors and Hamako (top R) at his home at Yamakiya district in Kawamata town, Fukushima prefecture June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako under photographs of his ancestors and Hamako (top R) at his home at Yamakiya district in Kawamata town, Fukushima prefecture June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2011年 3月 28日 星期一
A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fishing boat is seen on a field from inside an abandoned house in the evacuated town of Namie, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2013年 10月 3日 星期四
A fishing boat is seen on a field from inside an abandoned house in the evacuated town of Namie, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2012年 3月 11日 星期日
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A house damaged by the tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone in Namie, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A house damaged by the tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone in Namie, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / 2012年 3月 10日 星期六
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
