图片 | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 21:25 BJT

South Korean president impeached

Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea. Kyodo/via REUTERS
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman cries during a protest against South Korean President Park Geun-hye, a day before South Korea's Constitutional Court ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, in Seoul. The signs read "The constitutional court should accept her impeachment". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
A woman cries during a protest against South Korean President Park Geun-hye, a day before South Korea's Constitutional Court ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, in Seoul. The signs read "The constitutional court should accept her impeachment". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People react after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
People react after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People make a toast as they celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, at a restaurant near the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. The sign reads "We won". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
People make a toast as they celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, at a restaurant near the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. The sign reads "We won". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People react after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
People react after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean acting Constitutional Court's Chief Judge Lee Jung-mi (top C) speaks during the final ruling of South Korean President Park Geun-hye's impeachment at the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Min-hee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
South Korean acting Constitutional Court's Chief Judge Lee Jung-mi (top C) speaks during the final ruling of South Korean President Park Geun-hye's impeachment at the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Min-hee/Pool
People attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
People attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A supporter of impeached President Park Geun-hye lies in front of a barricade of riot police during a protest after Park's impeachment was accepted, near the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
A supporter of impeached President Park Geun-hye lies in front of a barricade of riot police during a protest after Park's impeachment was accepted, near the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People decorated with LED bulbs perform during a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
People decorated with LED bulbs perform during a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Impeached President Park Geun-hye's house is seen in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Impeached President Park Geun-hye's house is seen in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man reacts after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
A man reacts after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Students attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. The headline of the newspaper reads "Expulsion of Park Geun-hye, People's victory". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Students attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. The headline of the newspaper reads "Expulsion of Park Geun-hye, People's victory". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Court in Seoul. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Court in Seoul. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A view of the scene where a supporter of impeached President Park Geun-hye was injured during a protest after Park's impeachment was accepted, near the Constitutional Court in Seoul. The protester later died in hospital, local media reported. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
A view of the scene where a supporter of impeached President Park Geun-hye was injured during a protest after Park's impeachment was accepted, near the Constitutional Court in Seoul. The protester later died in hospital, local media reported. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. The sign reads "Clean up deep-rooted evils, Change of regime". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
People attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. The sign reads "Clean up deep-rooted evils, Change of regime". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man reacts after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
A man reacts after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Presidential Blue House is seen in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
The Presidential Blue House is seen in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People listen to the Constitutional Court ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
People listen to the Constitutional Court ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A sign that reads "Park Geun-hye is impeached, We won" is seen on the back of a dog during a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
A sign that reads "Park Geun-hye is impeached, We won" is seen on the back of a dog during a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
