South Korean president impeached
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Cmore
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constimore
A woman cries during a protest against South Korean President Park Geun-hye, a day before South Korea's Constimore
People react after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutiomore
People make a toast as they celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, amore
People react after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constitutimore
South Korean acting Constitutional Court's Chief Judge Lee Jung-mi (top C) speaks during the final ruling of Smore
People attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Honmore
A supporter of impeached President Park Geun-hye lies in front of a barricade of riot police during a protest more
People decorated with LED bulbs perform during a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest more
Impeached President Park Geun-hye's house is seen in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man reacts after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutiomore
Students attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. The headline more
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Cmore
A view of the scene where a supporter of impeached President Park Geun-hye was injured during a protest after more
People attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. The sign reads more
A man reacts after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutiomore
The Presidential Blue House is seen in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constimore
People listen to the Constitutional Court ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in front of the Consmore
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitmore
A sign that reads "Park Geun-hye is impeached, We won" is seen on the back of a dog during a rally calling formore
下一个
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people...
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.