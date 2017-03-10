President Trump's first 50 days
President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president omore
President Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, more
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall. REUTERSmore
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball in honor of hmore
President Trump holds up a signed executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. REUTERSmore
President Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Virginia. REUmore
President Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Cemore
President Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newmore
President Trump looks at exhibits as he visits the National Museum of African American History and Culture on more
Joseph Kushner holds up a toy Marine One as his grandfather, President Trump, holds hands with him and his sismore
President Trump kisses his wife Melania during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne Internamore
Judge Neil Gorsuch shakes hands with President Trump as Gorsuch's wife Louise applauds after Trump nominated Gmore
President Trump holds up a pen after signing the HBCU executive order in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Yuri Gripamore
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe attend dinner with President Trump and his wife Melanmore
Journalist are seen reflected as White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House. more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Trump in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqumore
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as President Trump arrives to deliver hismore
White House Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller carries a red USA hat and a copy of Fortune magamore
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway sits as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black more
President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jmore
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at thmore
President Trump, trailed by senior adviser Steve Bannon, boards Air Force One to return to Washington after spmore
President Trump pulls a chair out for Paula White from the New Christian Destiny Center to as they attend a memore
President Trump hugs a supporter he invited onstage to speak during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlamore
President Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon imore
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf more
President Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannmore
President Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House. REUmore
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, his wife Mary Pat Christie and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer more
President Trump is applauded after signing H.R. 225 in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Robemore
President Trump arrives to announce his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the empty associate justice seat of themore
White House aide Omarosa Manigault directs traffic as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of histormore
President Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump and Ben Carson, his nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, look at tmore
President Trump attends a healthcare meeting with key House Committee Chairmen at the White House. REUTERS/Carmore
President Trump escorts British Prime Minister Theresa May after their meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Kevmore
A photo of President Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in tmore
President Trump pauses as he talks to journalists who are members of the White house travel pool on board Air more
