Referendum divides Turkey
Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. more
People wait in line to submit their personal appeals to the High Electoral Board for annulment of the referendmore
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags as they wait for his arrival at the Presidemore
Anti-government demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. The more
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Anti-government protesters hold placards during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. more
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, addresses his supporters in Istanbul.more
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chant the national anthem as they celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERmore
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a support rally at the AK party headquarters in Istanmore
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Supporters of AK party react at the party headquarters in Ankara. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A soldier makes his way outside a polling station as election officials carry bags full of ballots following amore
Election officials count votes at a polling station during a referendum in Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul. Rmore
A man casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osmmore
Two women check a list with names at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbulmore
Election officials carry bags full of ballots following a voting procedure for a referendum in the Kurdish-dommore
A woman leaves voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern citmore
下一个
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for...
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.