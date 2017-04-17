Running the Boston Marathon
Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, third from left, receives some help toward the finish line. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertmore
Women's division winner Edna Kiplagat (L) and men's division winner Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, pose with tmore
Meb Keflezighi, of the United States, 2014 winner of the Boston Marathon, kisses the hand of Bill Richard, whomore
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Patrick Downes (L) crosses the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya is joined by her children Wendy (R) and Carlos (L) after winning the women's division. more
Runner Bibo Gao, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is carried by EMT Walter Dunbar as fellow runner Madison Smith, omore
Runner Bibo Gao, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is placed in a wheelchair after being carried over the finish linmore
Women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar and men's wheelchair winner Marcel Hug, both of Switzerland, congratulmore
Runners are cheered on by Courtney Peterson, 21, in front of the Wellesley College Campus. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
A general view as the elite men lead the field. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Jose Sanchez carries a U.S. flag across the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A runner kisses the finish line after completing the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men�s division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Spectators gather around the starting line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
The elite women cross the start line. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Mobility impaired competitors prepare to leave the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Manuela Schar of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the women�s wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snymore
Runners from wave 1 cross the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men�s wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Davis, of New York, raises his arms as he approaches the finish line to win the men's handcycle division. more
Spectators cheer on the mobility impaired competitors as they prepare to leave the starting line. REUTERS/Lisamore
Runners from wave 4 cross the starting line. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Kristen Chipman, a Milton, Massachusetts K-9 police officer, and her dog Fozzie inspect a barricade near the fmore
Brook Kelly ties balloons on a memorial for the Boston Marathon bombing victims at the site of the first bomb more
Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell's father William Jr. (2nd R) and brother William III (2nd L), more
