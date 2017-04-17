版本:
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

An effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is set alight during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, at a street in Caracas, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
An effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is set alight during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, at a street in Caracas, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter waves a Venezuelan flag during a gathering against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
An opposition supporter waves a Venezuelan flag during a gathering against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters prepare effigies depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuelan government officers before they are burned during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
Opposition supporters prepare effigies depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuelan government officers before they are burned during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
An opposition supporter pours gas on an effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro before it is burned during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, in a street of Caracas, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
An opposition supporter pours gas on an effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro before it is burned during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, in a street of Caracas, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter with the colors of the Venezuelan flag painted on her face, attends a gathering against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
An opposition supporter with the colors of the Venezuelan flag painted on her face, attends a gathering against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Effigies depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and others Venezuelan government officers are seen alight during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
Effigies depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and others Venezuelan government officers are seen alight during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Opposition supporters attend a gathering against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2017. The placard reads, "No more dictatorship". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
Opposition supporters attend a gathering against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2017. The placard reads, "No more dictatorship". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter sets alight an effigy depicting Diosdado Cabello, deputy of Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV), during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, at a highway in Caracas, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
An opposition supporter sets alight an effigy depicting Diosdado Cabello, deputy of Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV), during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, at a highway in Caracas, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporter holding a placard with an image of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, that reads "No more political prisoners" and "No more dictatorship", attend a gathering against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
Opposition supporter holding a placard with an image of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, that reads "No more political prisoners" and "No more dictatorship", attend a gathering against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter hangs an effigy depicting a Venezuela's government officer during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, at a highway in Caracas, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
An opposition supporter hangs an effigy depicting a Venezuela's government officer during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, at a highway in Caracas, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
