图片 | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 20:46 BJT

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

A man removes wooden door at his damaged house after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 星期二
A man carries his belongings from his damaged house after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses, in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 星期二
A police officer inspects a damaged house for victims during a rescue mission after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 星期六
Members of the military wait until another rescue team recovers a dead victim. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
Family members of victims react during a rescue mission after a garbage dump collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
A man opens a bag next to military officers after a garbage dump collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 星期六
Sri Lankan crime police officers take pictures of the garbage dump. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
Members of the military carry a victim. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 星期六
A white flag is seen on top of the garbage dump during a rescue mission. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
A photograph of a baby is seen on a cracked wall in a damaged house. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
A damaged house after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 星期六
Members of the military work during a rescue mission after a garbage dump collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
People walk past damaged houses. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 星期六
A member of the military inspects a damaged house. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 星期六
