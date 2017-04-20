Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
Serena Williams hits a shot during her women's singles second round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarmore
Serena Williams celebrates winning her quarter-final match against Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams serves during her semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Petemore
Serena Williams hits a shot during her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Imore
Alexis Ohanian, fiance of Serena Williams, reacts during her second round match against Czech Republic's Luciemore
Serena Williams celebrates winning her semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Jason more
Serena Williams serves during her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Jason more
Serena Williams celebrates winning her final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/David Gray
Serena Williams holds her trophy after winning her final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Thommore
Serena Williams hits a shot during her semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Edgar more
Serena WIlliams of the U.S. hits a shot during her first round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. REUmore
Serena Williams celebrates winning her final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams reacts during her quarter-final match against Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams places her trophy on her head after winning her Women's singles final match against Venus Willmore
