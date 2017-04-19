Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyedmore
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist more
As Mukdad played scores he had composed in secret while living under the militants' austere rule, explosions amore
"This is a place for all, not just one sect. Daesh represents no religion but is an ideology that suppresses fmore
Mukdad, 28, fled Mosul after Islamic State fighters stormed his house and confiscated his instruments, deemingmore
Mukdad said he chose the Tomb of Jonas, or Mosque of the Prophet Younis, as the site is known by Muslims, to smore
Mukdad advertised the concert venue and time on social media, a bold move in eastern Mosul at a time the militmore
Under Islamic State rule, entertainment was banned. But in defiance of the militants, Mukdad continued to playmore
One night the militants raided Mukdad's house, taking his instruments and vowing to punish him. He escaped to more
In a sign of how nervous Mosul residents remain six months into the military operation to flush out Islamic Stmore
下一个
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training...
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.