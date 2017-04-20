The 'weed nuns' of California
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a jomore
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, lights a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. The more
California "weed nun" India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, trims hemp in the kitchen at Sisters omore
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya (L), and India Delgado, who goes by more
California "weed nun" India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, carries hemp at Sisters of the Valley more
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya (R), and India Delgado, who goes by more
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, who goes by the name Sister Kate, smells hemp in the kitchen at Sistemore
Hemp is hung to dry at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate (L), and India Delgado, who goesmore
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya, ladles CBD salve made from hemp at more
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya, pours CBD salve made from hemp at Smore
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate (L), and India Delgado, who goesmore
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate, opens a bag of hemp in the kitcmore
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate, takes hemp out of the refrigeramore
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate (L), Desiree Calderon, who goes more
Name badges are seen in the office of Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate, checks hemp that is drying at Smore
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya, trims hemp in the kitchen at Sistermore
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate (R), adjusts the habit of India more
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate, poses for a portrait with hemp more
Hemp is seen in bags at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya, holds soap made from hemp at Sistermore
