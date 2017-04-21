版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 00:55 BJT

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A man leaves flowers on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
French police arrive at the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
French CRS police patrol the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
A photographer takes pictures of a damaged window on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
French police leave the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
View of the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
A still image from video footage shows Police investigators inspect the car used by the attacker on the Champs Elysees Avenue after two policemen were killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Reuters Tv

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
People raise their arms to show their hands as they walk towards police on a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Armed soldiers secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Police secure a side street as others conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Police secure a side street as other conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Police secure the Champs Elysee Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
