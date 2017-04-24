Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

People walk in front of a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free), in the former Nazi deamore

People walk in front of a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free), in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world gather for the annual "March of the Living" on Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS

Close