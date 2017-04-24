版本:
The frontlines of Mosul

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police sits in guard during their fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police sits in guard during their fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police take a break from fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police take a break from fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police rest in a shop used by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police rest in a shop used by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle as they flee after the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
Displaced Iraqis are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle as they flee after the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A toy skeleton is seen on a military vehicle of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces after their battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
A toy skeleton is seen on a military vehicle of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces after their battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks on as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks on as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi children carry water containers after the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
Iraqi children carry water containers after the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Smoke rises up from buildings in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Smoke rises up from buildings in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A stuffed animal lies on a couch next to a rifle in a house used by Iraqi Federal Police as a position to fight the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A stuffed animal lies on a couch next to a rifle in a house used by Iraqi Federal Police as a position to fight the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi Federal Police members push a trolley loaded with munitions in a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 星期一
Iraqi Federal Police members push a trolley loaded with munitions in a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 星期一
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Iraqi Federal Police members clash with Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
Iraqi Federal Police members clash with Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Barbed wire is reflected in a mirror used to watch snipers at an Iraqi Federal Police position during a break in combats between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 星期一
Barbed wire is reflected in a mirror used to watch snipers at an Iraqi Federal Police position during a break in combats between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman sits on a bed in a house next to frontline positions of Iraqi Federal Police fighting the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 星期一
A woman sits on a bed in a house next to frontline positions of Iraqi Federal Police fighting the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members detain a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members detain a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members prepare their munitions during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members prepare their munitions during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Federal police member fires his rifle near the body of an Islamic State fighter during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Federal police member fires his rifle near the body of an Islamic State fighter during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take their position during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Federal police members take their position during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Federal police members fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members drive a military vehicle during a battle at Jada district in Western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Federal police members drive a military vehicle during a battle at Jada district in Western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Iraqi Federal Police take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of the Iraqi federal police smokes during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
A member of the Iraqi federal police smokes during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A soldier of Iraqi army sits in a tank during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 25日 星期六
A soldier of Iraqi army sits in a tank during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
