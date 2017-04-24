The frontlines of Mosul
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police sits in guard during their fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. Rmore
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police take a break from fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhmore
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police rest in a shop used by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State in western more
Displaced Iraqis are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle as they flee after the battlemore
A toy skeleton is seen on a military vehicle of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces after their battle more
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks on as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. more
Iraqi children carry water containers after the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamicmore
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/more
Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Momore
Smoke rises up from buildings in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A stuffed animal lies on a couch next to a rifle in a house used by Iraqi Federal Police as a position to fighmore
Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Moumore
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERmore
Iraqi Federal Police members push a trolley loaded with munitions in a street controlled by Iraqi forces durinmore
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces durmore
Iraqi Federal Police members clash with Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Momore
Barbed wire is reflected in a mirror used to watch snipers at an Iraqi Federal Police position during a break more
A woman sits on a bed in a house next to frontline positions of Iraqi Federal Police fighting the Islamic Statmore
Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later tmore
Federal police members detain a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to bmore
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the omore
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the omore
Federal police members prepare their munitions during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed distmore
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the omore
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's figmore
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid more
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militantsmore
Federal police member fires his rifle near the body of an Islamic State fighter during a battle at Jada distrimore
Federal police members take their position during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef more
Federal police members fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle at Jada district in more
Federal police members drive a military vehicle during a battle at Jada district in Western Mosul. REUTERS/Youmore
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' more
Iraqi Federal Police take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Jadid district in the olmore
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERmore
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' more
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al more
A member of the Iraqi federal police smokes during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khamore
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Kmore
A soldier of Iraqi army sits in a tank during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosmore
