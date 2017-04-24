版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 01:40 BJT

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders at the Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago to discuss strategies for community organization and civic engagement in Chicago, Illinois, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders at the Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago to discuss strategies for community organization and civic engagement in Chicago, Illinois, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Former President Barack Obama (C) meets with youth leaders Kelsey McClear (L) from Loyola University, Ramuel Figueroa (2nd L) from Roosevelt University, pharmacist Dr. Tiffany Brown (3rd L), Max Freedman (3rd R) from University of Chicago, Harish Patel (2ndL) from New America Foundation and Ayanna Watkins (R) from Kenwood High School. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Former President Barack Obama (C) meets with youth leaders Kelsey McClear (L) from Loyola University, Ramuel Figueroa (2nd L) from Roosevelt University, pharmacist Dr. Tiffany Brown (3rd L), Max Freedman (3rd R) from University of Chicago, Harish Patel (2ndL) from New America Foundation and Ayanna Watkins (R) from Kenwood High School. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
