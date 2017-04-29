Trump's first 100 days
President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Imore
Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United Statemore
President Donald Trump and the entire chamber reacts towards Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens, as Tmore
Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, applauds with Ivanka Trump, daughter omore
President Trump applauds Judge Neil Gorsuch as he is hugged by his wife Louise after being sworn in as an Assomore
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranmore
President Trump is shown in an official White House image meeting with his National Security team and being bmore
Journalist are see reflected as White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House. Rmore
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regardingmore
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway attends as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically blacmore
President Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Stevmore
People gather to pray in a baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's more
President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White more
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the Whmore
President Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive at a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando-Melbourne Intermore
A protester holds a sign in support of science during the March For Science in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Damore
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Kevin more
Jared Kushner meets with service members at a forward operating base near Qayyarah West in Iraq. DoD/Navy Pettmore
Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separamore
A military aide, carrying the "football" containing launch codes for nuclear weapons, accompanies President Trmore
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe attend dinner with President Trump his wife Melania, and Robermore
President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lago estmore
President Trump arrives to board Air Force One to depart Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. REUTERSmore
President Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy watchesmore
House Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff (Dmore
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn walks down the White House colonnade on the way to Japanesmore
President Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthemore
President Trump talks with auto industry leaders, including General Motors CEO Mary Barra (4th L) and United Amore
President Trump speaks before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a more
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fmore
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Florida. REUTERS/Jonatmore
President Trump leaves without signing executive orders on trade as Vice President Mike Pence reacts during a more
President Trump pulls a chair out for Paula White from the New Christian Destiny Center to as they attend a memore
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump walk along the colonnade ahead of a joint pmore
Joseph Kushner holds up a toy Marine One as his grandfather, President Trump, holds hands with him and his sismore
A photo of President Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in tmore
President Trump and first lady Melania greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as thmore
President Trump and first lady Melaniabmeet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the White House. REmore
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin holds up a chart showing the regulatormore
President Trump holds an executive order dealing with the structure of the National Security Council after sigmore
Under a painting of Hillary Clinton, President Trump makes a surprise appearance in front of people touring thmore
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Attomore
President Trump talks to senior staff Steve Bannon during a swearing in ceremony for senior staff at the Whitemore
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assismore
House Speaker Paul Ryan departs following a meeting with President Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Bamore
President Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, takes the stmore
Glenn Thrush (L), chief White House political correspondent for the The New York Times, works in the briefing more
President Trump arrives to announce his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the empty associate justice seat of themore
