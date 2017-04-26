版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:15 BJT

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic search for explosives at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
