2017年 4月 27日 星期四

French youths protest election results

Hooded youths throw bottles during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
Hooded youths throw bottles during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A hooded youth kicks a tear gas canister during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A hooded youth kicks a tear gas canister during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A woman walks past the slogan which reads "Le Pen to be burnt at the stake, Macron also. Ungouvernable" seen on the wall of the Voltaire high school during a protest following the results of the first round of the presidential electionin Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A woman walks past the slogan which reads "Le Pen to be burnt at the stake, Macron also. Ungouvernable" seen on the wall of the Voltaire high school during a protest following the results of the first round of the presidential electionin Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A hooded youth throws a bottle during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A hooded youth throws a bottle during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French high school students hold a banner which reads "Neither homeland, neither boss. Neither Le Pen, Nor Macron" during a protest following the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
French high school students hold a banner which reads "Neither homeland, neither boss. Neither Le Pen, Nor Macron" during a protest following the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Garbage containers block the access of the Voltaire high school during a protest following the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
Garbage containers block the access of the Voltaire high school during a protest following the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French CRS riot police secure an area during a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
French CRS riot police secure an area during a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A hooded youth kicks a tear gas canister during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A hooded youth kicks a tear gas canister during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French CRS riot police secure the entrance to Lycee Helene Boucher during a demonstration by high school students to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
French CRS riot police secure the entrance to Lycee Helene Boucher during a demonstration by high school students to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A hooded youth throws a bottle during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A hooded youth throws a bottle during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Hooded youths run through clouds of tear gas during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
Hooded youths run through clouds of tear gas during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
