版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 02:30 BJT

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia follow railway tracks towards the Canada-U.S. border as seen from Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia follow railway tracks towards the Canada-U.S. border as seen from Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle approaches as a migrant stands on a residential street after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle approaches as a migrant stands on a residential street after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A road sign pointing to Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A road sign pointing to Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Deer graze along railway tracks near the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
Deer graze along railway tracks near the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia place their belongings in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia place their belongings in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A sign is seen on a fence on the U.S. side of the former Canada-U.S. border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A sign is seen on a fence on the U.S. side of the former Canada-U.S. border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer waits in a van near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer waits in a van near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A train crosses the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A train crosses the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Fog blankets the area near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
Fog blankets the area near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An international boundary marker is seen on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
An international boundary marker is seen on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A scarf lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A scarf lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A ski mask lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A ski mask lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A child's bottle lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A child's bottle lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A knitted hat lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A knitted hat lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
