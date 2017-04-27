Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of more
Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support more
Men play the role of jailed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a rally in support of Palestinian prisonemore
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian more
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts at an Israeli border policeman during a protest in support of Palestinian prmore
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palmore
A Palestinian protester argues with an Israeli border policeman during a protest in support of Palestinian primore
A Palestinian protester pushes a cart with a fellow protester in it during clashes with Israeli troops followimore
Israelis have a BBQ outside Ofer Prison while Palestinians rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hungermore
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners onmore
Demonstrators hold pictures of jailed relatives during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hmore
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes following a protest more
Medics tend to a female protester after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest more
Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger stmore
Palestinian boys shout slogans during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli more
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisonersmore
A Palestinian protester returns a tear-gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protestmore
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, inmore
A Palestinian protester gestures as he lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in smore
Demonstrators gather during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in more
