Photos of the week

Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, huddle together during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, huddle together during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Cartoon characters defaced by Islamic State militants are seen at a children's hospital, in eastern Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Cartoon characters defaced by Islamic State militants are seen at a children's hospital, in eastern Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Seiichiro Nishimoto, CEO of Shelter Co., poses wearing a gas mask at a model room for the company�s nuclear shelters in the basement of his house in Osaka, Japan April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Seiichiro Nishimoto, CEO of Shelter Co., poses wearing a gas mask at a model room for the company�s nuclear shelters in the basement of his house in Osaka, Japan April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Planes from the Indonesian Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic Team fly near the Prambanan Hindu temple during the Yogyakarta International Air Show in Central Java, Indonesia April 27, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken April 27, 2017. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
Planes from the Indonesian Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic Team fly near the Prambanan Hindu temple during the Yogyakarta International Air Show in Central Java, Indonesia April 27, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken April 27, 2017. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Participants walk in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world, gather for the annual "March of the Living" during Holocaust Remembrance Day in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland April 24, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Participants walk in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world, gather for the annual "March of the Living" during Holocaust Remembrance Day in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland April 24, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Scavengers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump site on the occasion of Earth Day, in Guwahati, India, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
Scavengers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump site on the occasion of Earth Day, in Guwahati, India, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Daughter of U.S. President Ivanka Trump attends the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Daughter of U.S. President Ivanka Trump attends the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands next to an old subsidised, low cost mobility scooter from the 1960's, during a ceremony in Windsor Castle, Windsor April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands next to an old subsidised, low cost mobility scooter from the 1960's, during a ceremony in Windsor Castle, Windsor April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks with employees as she visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, near Paris, during her campaign, France, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks with employees as she visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, near Paris, during her campaign, France, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A U.S. Army helicopter crewman mans a gun on the rear gate as it departs Resolute Support headquarters with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis aboard in Kabul, Afghanistan April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
A U.S. Army helicopter crewman mans a gun on the rear gate as it departs Resolute Support headquarters with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis aboard in Kabul, Afghanistan April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
