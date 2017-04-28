Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Macedonian police escorts injured members of the parliament including Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev nearmore
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. Macedonian police fired stun grenades to disperse protesters outsidmore
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. Live television footage showed Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev more
Macedonian riot police block the road near the parliament. A Reuters witness saw nationalist protesters angeremore
Demonstrators storm into Macedonia's parliament. Some of the roughly 200 protesters inside the parliament weremore
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. President Gjorge Ivanov refused to give mandate to Zaev who has formore
An injured leader of the Social Democrats Zoran Zaev is escorted out of the parliament. Macedonia has been witmore
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. Zaev's parliamentary alliance has triggered daily street protests bmore
Demonstrators carry an injured man after clashes with riot police. The current crisis is the worst since 2001 more
Macedonian riot police block the road near the parliament. Shortly before protesters charged into parliament, more
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. Xhaferi became the first ethnic Albanian parliament speaker in Macemore
Demonstrators stormed into Macedonia's parliament. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
下一个
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head...
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear...
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.