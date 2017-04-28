Brazil on strike
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil'smore
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer'smore
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's sociamore
A demonstrator reacts as she shows an injury from a rubber bullet during clashes with riot police in a protestmore
A demonstrator is detained by riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Bramore
Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's pmore
A riot police officer fires tear gas towards demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's propomore
Demonstrators prepare a barricade to clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's propmore
People try to invade a shopping passage during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Bmore
Children stand near a barricade on Dutra road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Sao Jmore
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer'smore
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil'smore
Demonstrators stand near a burning barricade on BR-116 road during a protest in the early hours of a general smore
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throws a wooden table onto a burning barricademore
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) try open the front door of a vacant building dumore
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) gestures in front of a burning barricade durinmore
Firefighters arrive to control a burning barricade on BR-116 road in the early hours of a general strike in Elmore
A woman walks past a sign that reads "Strike" in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement is seen in front of a burning barricade during the general strikmore
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throw wooden tables onto a burning barricade more
A man crosses an empty freeway in Rio de Janeiro's port area blocked by demonstrators during a general strike more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) shout slogans as they try open the front door omore
Riot police clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a general strike.more
下一个
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.