After Boko Haram

Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman sits next to a water pump with water containers lining before her at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A woman sits next to a water pump with water containers lining before her at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman wals paa burnt vehicle in Damasak, Borno State Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
A woman wals paa burnt vehicle in Damasak, Borno State Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons camp in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons camp in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Man sits next to items displayed for sale at the Banki IDP camp Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
Man sits next to items displayed for sale at the Banki IDP camp Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An aerial view shows burnt houses in Damasak, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
An aerial view shows burnt houses in Damasak, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A boy pushes a cart past a soldier at a water point in Gamboru Ngala, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
A boy pushes a cart past a soldier at a water point in Gamboru Ngala, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People cross a bridge linking Cameroon and Nigeria at Gamboru/Ngala in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
People cross a bridge linking Cameroon and Nigeria at Gamboru/Ngala in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An aerial view of a settlement in Damasak, Borno State. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
An aerial view of a settlement in Damasak, Borno State. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Women with food ration cards are seen in a queue at a food distribution centre at the Banki IDP camp in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
Women with food ration cards are seen in a queue at a food distribution centre at the Banki IDP camp in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A Nigerian returnee from Niger pushes a cart with his belongings in Damasak, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
A Nigerian returnee from Niger pushes a cart with his belongings in Damasak, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Dust wind blows over a military post at a settlement in Damasak, Borno State. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Dust wind blows over a military post at a settlement in Damasak, Borno State. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A couple pushes a cart carrying their children and belongings across the Gamboru Ngala bridge in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
A couple pushes a cart carrying their children and belongings across the Gamboru Ngala bridge in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman walks pass Nigerian returnees from Niger, who are waiting to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service, at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
A woman walks pass Nigerian returnees from Niger, who are waiting to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service, at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force stands guard at a food distribution centre at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force stands guard at a food distribution centre at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People line up with water containers to collect water at a water facility at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
People line up with water containers to collect water at a water facility at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A truck drives through the river Yobe from the Nigerian side of the boarder with Niger at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
A truck drives through the river Yobe from the Nigerian side of the boarder with Niger at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An aerial view of an IDP settlement built along Maiduguri-Banki road in Borno, Nigeria. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
An aerial view of an IDP settlement built along Maiduguri-Banki road in Borno, Nigeria. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
