图片 | 2017年 4月 30日 星期日 00:46 BJT

Pope visits Egypt

Pope Francis gestures during a mass in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Pope Francis gestures during a mass in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
Pope Francis gestures during a mass in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to hold a mass in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass in Cairo. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis embraces Pope Tawadros II during a meeting at Cairo, Egypt April 28, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis arrives with Pope Tawadros II, head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, in the St. Peter and St. Paul's Coptic Church at Cairo, Egypt April 28, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis sits with Pope Tawadros II, head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, in the St. Peter and St. Paul's Coptic Church at Cairo. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

A military helicopter flies near balloons in shape of a cross as Pope Francis arrives to hold a mass in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Pope Francis leads a mass in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt Christians with pharaonic clothes look on as Pope Francis holds a mass in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Pope Francis embraces Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb during a meeting at Cairo, Egypt April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

A still image taken from video shows Pope Francis listening to Pope Tawadros II, head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church during their meeting in Cairo. REUTERS/Egypt TV via REUTERS TV

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meets Pope Francis upon his arrival to Cairo in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis attends with Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb (unseen) during Al-Azhar International peace conference at Cairo. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Christian clerics walk past security forces during Pope Francis' visit in Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Members of the Coptic clergy attend a mass, ahead of Pope Francis' visit, in a church in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Pope Francis greets Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb during a meeting at Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Pope Francis meets Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb during the Al-Azhar International peace conference at Cairo. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis is welcomed upon his arrival at Cairo International airport. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

A guest is pictured during a meeting with Pope Francis and Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb at the Al-Azhar International peace conference at Cairo. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi greets Pope Francis upon his arrival to Cairo in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

