Trump voters of Obama country
Tom Moyer, 50, speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to backing more
Lillian Thomas, 57, a nurse, voted for President Trump, in Northampton, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2017. What Reumore
Barber Andrew Ciresi (R) cuts Domenico Brienza's hair as he speaks about Trump in the county which flipped fromore
Gary Baker, 64, trims his hedge in Northampton, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2017. Northampton County voted for Obamore
Milton Carter, 57, speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to backmore
Attorney Karen Mayer speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to bamore
Steve Hammel, 58, a retired school teacher, voted for President Trump, in Northampton, Pennsylvania, April 24,more
Eric Earhart speaks about Trump in Gates County, North Carolina, that flipped from voting for Barack Obama in more
Michael Ford, 35, a pet shop owner, voted for President Trump, in Northampton, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2017. Rmore
Rob McCann, 48, a realtor, voted for President Trump, in Northampton, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2017. "I think hmore
Karen Seamster, 56, speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to bacmore
Ross Hood speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to backing Trumpmore
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an...
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.