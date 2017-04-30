Protesters rally during climate march
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Robermore
A protester carries a sign depicting the earth during the Peoples Climate March near the White House. REUTERS/more
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donaldmore
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in tmore
A protester in a costume depicting Trump sets an Earth on a tee as he holds a golf club while joining demonstrmore
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trummore
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest more
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest more
A group of indigenous dancers from the Anahuacalmecac School perform a spiritual ceremony to begin the People'more
A protester dressed as President Donald Trump rally during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Wasmore
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in tmore
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in tmore
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March in front of the statue of Lafayette at the White Housemore
Jules Luna, (R), plays a tambourine while walking in the People's Climate March protest for the environment inmore
Actor and activist Jane Fonda speaks to the crowd during the People's Climate March protest for the environmenmore
